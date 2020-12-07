Sections
Achieved success with single kidney: Anju Bobby George’s stunning revelation

In a tweet, the ace athlete, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005), said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kochi

Photo of Indian Olympian Anju Bobby George (Twitter)

Olympian Anju Bobby George,who secured a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris, on Monday said she achieved success and reached the top with a single kidney.

“Believe it or not, I’m one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead take off leg...Many limitations..still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent,” Anju tweeted.

 



Her career blossomed under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George.

Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she brought laurels to India through her hard work, grit and determination.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!” the minister said in his response to her tweet.

 

The Athletics Federation of India said as Indias only medallist at the IAAF World Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005) and a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career, Anju is among the countrys most inspirational track and field stars.

She finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with a personal best leap of 6.83m but was elevated to fifth place in 2007 when the United States of Americas Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence.

“Her gold medal in the Asian Games in Busan in 2002 with a jump of 6.53m was an early indication of things to come the following couple of years.

From a 5.98m jumper in 1996, her rise was encouraging but she stagnated a little before blossoming fully under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George,” the federation said.

