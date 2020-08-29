Aditi Ashok off to good start in LPGA

Aditi Ashok could play just six holes as play stopped due to inclement weather in the second round on Saturday, but nonetheless it was a good start by the Indian in the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Aditi, who had carded two-under 69 in the first round, was two-under through six holes in the second. From being overnight T-44, she had moved to T-21 at four-under for 24 holes at Pinnacle Country Club.

On Friday, Aditi returned to the Ladies PGA Tour in the United States for the first time this year. Her two LPGA starts before this week in 2020 were both in Australia and ended before the weekend. So, a 69 was a welcome change.

Starting from the tenth, she opened with a birdie, but dropped a double bogey on the next hole. A birdie on 17th ensured the first nine was even par. A bogey on Par-5 second took her to one-over before she found three birdies in four holes between fourth and seventh and closed the day at two-under.

In the second round, she had back-to-back birdies on fourth and fifth. Three players were tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under par at the end of the first round. Major champion Anna Nordqvist, 2020 Tour rookie Esther Lee and new LPGA mom Jackie Stoelting each turned in matching rounds of 7-under par 64 to take a one-stroke lead over a pack of six players.