Sections
Home / Other Sports / After Mandeep, five other Covid positive hockey players shifted to hospital as precaution: SAI

After Mandeep, five other Covid positive hockey players shifted to hospital as precaution: SAI

Five Covid-19 positive hockey players have been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure after striker Mandeep Singh was transferred to the facility following...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A hockey stick (Getty Images)

Five Covid-19 positive hockey players have been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure after striker Mandeep Singh was transferred to the facility following a dip in his blood oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Wednesday.

Mandeep is asymptomatic but was hospitalised at the SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday night after his blood oxygen level dipped. Five of his teammates were also admitted to the same hospital on Tuesday.

“...the Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five players, to SS Sparsh Multi-speciality hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, as a precautionary measure,” the SAI said.

Mandeep, national captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak tested positive for Covid-19 last week after reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, which starts on August 20.



“The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well.”

According to SAI, the players contracted the disease, in all probability, while travelling to Bengaluru from different parts of the country after a month-long break.

Their vitals are being checked four times everyday, the SAI stated.

All six players tested Covid-19 positive during SAI’s mandatory testing upon arrival in Bengaluru.

All the women players have, however, tested negative and are on track to resume training.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic has shattered global Class of 2020’s hopes for landing first job
Aug 12, 2020 11:15 IST
PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday
Aug 12, 2020 11:13 IST
Priyanka Chopra calls Kamala Harris’ nomination as a ‘proud moment’
Aug 12, 2020 11:12 IST
‘Benaud kept on saying if I bowl to potential, India will beat Australia’
Aug 12, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.