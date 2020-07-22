Sections
Home / Other Sports / Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney

Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney

Anand, who is back in action after having last participated in the Online Nations Cup in May, was tied with Svidler at 1.5 points each but faltered in the fourth and final game.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Viswanathan Anand of India (Getty Images)

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand went down 1.5-2.5 to Russia’s Peter Svidler in the opening round of the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess tournament.

The Indian ace, making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, drew the first three games of the best-of-four contest before losing the final game on Tuesday.

Anand, who is back in action after having last participated in the Online Nations Cup in May, was tied with Svidler at 1.5 points each but faltered in the fourth and final game.

The two played out three close games before Svidler pipped the Indian for the important win.



Veteran Boris Gelfand stole the spotlight on the opening day of the event with an upset 3-1 win over China’s world No.3 Ding Liren.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway dominated in a 3-1 victory over Anish Giri (the Netherlands), while there were wins for Ian Nepominiachtchi (Russia) and Peter Leko of Hungary.

All the round-robin games are best-of-four game contests.

Legends of Chess is a unique event where Carlsen, Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters (part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour), received an automatic invite and are up against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

The tournament is part of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. The winner of this event will qualify for the USD 300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

Results: Round 1: Ian Nepominiachtchi beat Vladimir Kramnik 3-2; Magnus Carlsen beat Anish Giri 3-1; Peter Svidler beat Viswanathan Anand 2.5-1.5; Boris Gelfand (Israel) beat Ding Liren 3-1; Peter Leko beat Vasy Ivanchuk 3-2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney
Jul 22, 2020 10:04 IST
Haryana Board Results: Farmer’s daughter Manisha is Class 12 arts topper, scores 99.8%
Jul 22, 2020 09:53 IST
Milan coach Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
Swedish epidemiology boss says questioned Covid-19 strategy seems to be working
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.