Sections
Home / Other Sports / Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion reportedly released

Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion reportedly released

This year’s WrestleMania was also telecasted without the presence of an audience and was a two-night affair. Even though WWE is holding its shows, the problem of job losses has affected the wrestlers.

Updated: May 17, 2020 18:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Vince McMahon and Triple H. (WWE)

The coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the sporting world with many events and tournaments getting postponed or cancelled. However, WWE continued to hold its shows at their performance center in Florida without the crowds. This year’s WrestleMania was also telecasted without the presence of an audience and was a two-night affair. Even though WWE is holding its shows, the problem of job losses has affected the wrestlers.

Cost-cutting has been on the mind of several top companies due to the economic slowdown experienced due to the pandemic and it has jolted the professional wrestling industry also.

WWE released several wrestlers in April while also cutting ties with former tag team champion Curtis Axel.

However, now it has been reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that WWE has released Drew Gulak. Then, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that Gulak was moved from the active wrestler list to the alumni section on WWE.com.



Sapp said that Gulak’s “contract was coming due or expired and he chose not to re-sign.”

Gulak joined WWE’s main roster in 2016 and predominantly wrestled in the cruiserweight division and won the NXT cruiserweight title, which he held for 108 days in 2019.

Gulak was recently involved in a storyline with Daniel Bryan, where they formed a tag team. He even posted videos of himself training Bryan.

 

Here are some of the other wrestlers released by WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Centre’s new rules to be announced shortly
May 17, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian states are short of money. They need help | Opinion
May 17, 2020 18:24 IST
The economic package unpacked | Opinion
May 17, 2020 18:26 IST
Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion released
May 17, 2020 18:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.