Sections
Home / Other Sports / Arjun Atwal makes cut, hopes to improve over weekend

Arjun Atwal makes cut, hopes to improve over weekend

Atwal, 47, is the only Indian to taste a win on the PGA Tour, shot three-under 69, including a hole-out from the fairway for an eagle in the second round.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:35 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Arjun Atwal reacts on the 18th hole after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (Getty Images)

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal missed a bunch of small putts yet again but ensured he would be around for the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Atwal, 47, is the only Indian to taste a win on the PGA Tour, shot three-under 69, including a hole-out from the fairway for an eagle in the second round. He is now Tied-55th at five-under 139, the cut mark for the week.

Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk, who won in the same week but on different Tours a fortnight ago, are now sharing the lead at 12 under.

“I swung the club terrible these last two days so I’ll take 5-under. Also, I found something on the range after today’s (second) round, so I should be good to go on the weekend,” Atwal said.

Atwal, whose short game was one of his strengths, added: I know I am leaving a lot of shots out there with missed putts from short distances, but I have also holed some long ones and the chip-in plus the hole out. Maybe it evens out, but would be nice to see those small ones fall in. I am looking forward to the weekend. It feels weird without fans. I feed off them, but I better get used to keeping in mind that many are following us on the net and TV.”



Yet, he was appreciative of the protocols. “It is the way these days and these (PGA Tour officials) guys are doing great.”

Atwal hit 10 of the 18 greens, made a few long putts, but also missed a few very short ones. The shot of the day was clearly the second on the Par-4 12th, his third hole of the day. His perfect 9-Iron shot landed straight into the hole from 157 yards on the fairway for the eagle.

A day earlier he holed out from a bunker from almost 40 yards for a birdie. On Par-3 15th, he missed from inside seven feet for birdie but on Par-4 16th, he sank a 25-footer for birdie. But again on 18th, he two-putted from 12 feet for a bogey and then missed a four-footer for par and dropped to one-under for the day and three-under for the week.

Meanwhile Bryson DeChambeau, the only player with Top-10s in each of the three starts on ‘Return to Golf’, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richey Were ski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for third at 11 under.

Overnight co-leader Kevin Kisner and Sapp Strake are tied for 9th at 10 under. Defending champion Nate Lashley missed the cut by a stroke and so did Jason Day, while Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson were two shots from making the cut.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anya, the helpful pooch, is setting an example for other doggos. Here’s how
Jul 04, 2020 14:39 IST
Arjun Atwal makes cut, hopes to improve over weekend
Jul 04, 2020 14:35 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has an important message on behalf of ‘Kapoor fam’
Jul 04, 2020 14:30 IST
Kangana Ranaut rolls on the grass on a family picnic in Manali, watch
Jul 04, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.