Sections
Home / Other Sports / Arjuna awardee Satwiksairaj tests positive for COVID-19

Arjuna awardee Satwiksairaj tests positive for COVID-19

“It is unfortunately true. Few days back, I went for a test (antigen) and it has been five days since I have been in quarantine. I went for an RT-PCR (test) and that too came positive,” the 20-year-old PTI from his home in Amalapuram.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (File)

Set to be conferred the Arjuna award on Saturday, Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has tested positive for COVID-19 and been in home quarantine for nearly a week. The 20-year-old men’s doubles player said he is yet to develop any symptoms of the infection. The national awards will be given away in a virtual ceremony on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is unfortunately true. Few days back, I went for a test (antigen) and it has been five days since I have been in quarantine. I went for an RT-PCR (test) and that too came positive,” the 20-year-old PTI from his home in Amalapuram.

“I am taking medicines. There are no symptoms, neither my parents nor any friends, none had the virus. So, I don’t know from where it has come,” he said. Satwik said he will undergo another test in three days’ time.

“I have no cough, fever or body ache. I tested positive and was to a separate room. Many people are helping me. I will go for test again after three days, so let’s see,” he said.



“Good thing is my parents have tested negative,” he added.

Satwik and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and won the Thailand Open Super 500 last year, were recommended for the Arjuna Award jointly.

Satwik earlier said the award will motivate the duo to win an Olympic medal next year.

“It is a proud moment for me. It is extra special as it is my first award. This award has provided a big motivation to work towards our goal of earning a medal at Olympics,” he had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jilted lover, friend held for vandalising vehicles in Bibvewadi
Aug 27, 2020 18:28 IST
Messi’s departure jeopardizes Barcelona’s restructuring plan
Aug 27, 2020 18:24 IST
Sushant’s niece on drug angle: ‘Why make him suffer like this?’
Aug 27, 2020 18:26 IST
2 booked for allegedly forging bank documents to evade vehicle loan payment
Aug 27, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.