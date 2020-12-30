Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Asian Beach Games postponed again due to COVID-19

Asian Beach Games postponed again due to COVID-19

The Games were originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 but were pushed back to April 2-10, 2021 after China said the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:47 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The 6th edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya have been postponed (Twitter)

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, have been postponed for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Wednesday.

The Games were originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 but were pushed back to April 2-10, 2021 after China said the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“The OCA consulted all members of the Executive Board to seek their approval of the move to postpone, and it was met with unanimous agreement,” the continental governing body said in a statement.

“The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.”

The OCA also said it was in discussions with organisers and stakeholders to reschedule the event.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
by Zia Haq
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
by Rhythma Kaul
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
by Faisal Malik

latest news

Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car accident in Rajasthan - Report
by hindustantimes.com
Family dine-outs take over big bashes in Lucknow
by Deep Saxena
Kashmir shivers as temperature dips below zero degree in most of valley
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Support historic movement’: Raghav Chadha sets up WiFi at Singhu border
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.