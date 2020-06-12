Sections
Home / Other Sports / Asian champion runner banned for 4 years for doping

Asian champion runner banned for 4 years for doping

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:28 IST

By Associated Press, MONACO

India's Gomathi Marimuthu celebrates after winning gold in the women's 800-meters final race at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. (AP)

Asian champion runner Gomathi Marimuthu was banned Friday for four years for doping and stripped of her 800-meter title.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

Marimuthu tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone at the 2019 Asian track championships in Qatar in April.

It followed three more positive tests from samples taken in India in the previous month. Those test results were confirmed after she won the Asian title.



Marimuthu can challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bhopal: Denial of treatment at 3 hospitals caused pregnant woman’s death, alleges husband
Jun 12, 2020 19:46 IST
AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys
Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST
Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi
Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST
Disparity in water tariff in Mohali: Permanent Lok Adalat issues notice to chiefs of MC, GMADA, local bodies
Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.