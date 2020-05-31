Sections
Home / Other Sports / Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The 41-year-old was flown to the national capital earlier this month to undergo radiation therapy and had returned to his home state Manipur after being diagnosed with jaundice once again.

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Asian Games Gold Medalist in boxing and Padma Shri Awardee, Dingko Singh struggles with cancer. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh, who is already battling liver cancer, has tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to him told PTI on Sunday.

“He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur,” the source told PTI.

The swashbuckling former bantamweight boxer won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok. He is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee.



