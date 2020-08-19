Sections
Home / Other Sports / Asian Games medallist Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment

Asian Games medallist Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment

Singh had won an individual 400m bronze in the 1970 Asian Games and was a part of the silver winning teams in 4x400m relay in the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (File)

Asian Games medallist runner Sucha Singh has recovered from COVID-19 but not before a nightmarish experience while undergoing treatment. Giving an account of his ordeal, Singh said it was “disrespectful” that an athlete, who has won laurels for the country, had to endure so much at this stage of life since he had to run from pillar-to-post to even get the test done.

Singh had won an individual 400m bronze in the 1970 Asian Games and was a part of the silver winning teams in 4x400m relay in the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games. He had tested positive for coronavirus on August 4 but has now been discharged after another test on August 17 returned negative.

The septuagenarian, who was admitted to PIMS hospital in Jalandhar, said the treatment burnt a big hole in his pocket as he had to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh with the help of his relatives. “I had high fever and cough on the intervening night of July 25-26 and I consulted a doctor at a clinic. The fever and cough did not subside and after a few days I decided to get tested,” Singh told PTI from his home in Jalandhar.

But the ordeal began after that as he had to wait for two days to get the test done. “I got the test done for which I paid Rs 5000 at a hospital (at Jalandhar). They sent me to Patel Hospital where for what was a two-hour test, I spent two nights there and had to pay Rs 30,000.



“For recovery from coronavirus, I was admitted to PIMS Hospital on August 4. The next day, the staff asked me deposit Rs one lakh before 12 noon for treatment and I did that,” he said. Singh said he had to borrow money from his relatives to pay the hospital bill.

“After one week they asked me to deposit another one lakh. I had to ask my relatives for help. They gave me the money and only then I could get discharge from the hospital. I have spent Rs 2.5 lakh in total.

“This is really disrespectful for a former athlete.” Singh was one of the top quarter-milers in the 1970s and he won a hat-trick of titles in the Nationals from 1972 to 1974. His son works in the US and daughter also studies near New York.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Not a Loss’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after SC hands Sushant Rajput case to CBI
Aug 19, 2020 16:14 IST
Kolkata maid held for stealing ₹35 lakh using dead employer’s ATM card
Aug 19, 2020 16:14 IST
Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment
Aug 19, 2020 16:12 IST
Who Cares: Bridging gaps in the lives of millions with his tangible content
Aug 19, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.