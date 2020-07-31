Sections
Home / Other Sports / Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy retains Akhil Rabindra for upcoming season

Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy retains Akhil Rabindra for upcoming season

Bengaluru based Akhil Rabindra has been retained by the prestigious Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for the upcoming season following his strong performance in Europe...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Akhil Rabindra (Twitter)

Bengaluru based Akhil Rabindra has been retained by the prestigious Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for the upcoming season following his strong performance in Europe last year.

Rabindra, who last year became the only Asian to make it to the AMR Driver Academy, will be among 12 elite drivers from around the world.

The drivers will undergo a year of training and assessment with the AMR team in the United Kingdom, according to a media release.

At the end of the calendar year, the best performer will land a contract of a junior driver in 2021, with the factory Aston Martin Racing team.



“I am extremely excited and delighted to be on the AMR Driver Academy again this year. Last year was a very strong year where I went from strength to strength. This year my focus is to build further on last year’s success and get the junior contract at the end of the year,” Rabindra said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ankita Lokhande recalls conversation about suicide she had with Sushant
Jul 31, 2020 21:42 IST
Interview: 14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Jul 31, 2020 21:41 IST
Sports fans no longer allowed at pilot events in England
Jul 31, 2020 21:39 IST
Covid-19 cases in West Bengal cross 20,000-mark
Jul 31, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.