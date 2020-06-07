Sections
Home / Other Sports / Athletics: AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence

Athletics: AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:08 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain, celebrates after winning gold in the women's 400 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

World 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four “whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

In an Instagram video, Naser had said she had “only missed three drug tests” and that the missed tests came before the September event in Doha.

“The investigation into Ms Naser’s three whereabouts failures in 2019 was ongoing at the time of the Doha World Championships and she was not provisionally suspended at that time,” the AIU said in a statement https://twitter.com/aiu_athletics/status/1269577422590160899.



“Following conclusion of the investigation and a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020, a Notice of Charge was issued and Ms Naser subject to an immediate provisional suspension.”

According to World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures -- filing failures or missed tests -- within a 12-month period by an athlete constitutes an anti-doping violation.

Athletes guilty of whereabouts failures could face two-year bans or a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

The AIU added it would not comment any further as the disciplinary process was still ongoing.

The 22-year-old Naser, who had said she had not been tested this year, hoped she could soon put the issue behind her.

“It can happen to anybody. I don’t want people to get confused in all this because I would never cheat,” she had said on the video.

“Hopefully, it’ll get resolved because I don’t really like the image... It’s going to be fine. It’s very hard to have this little stain on my name.”

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Werder edge towards drop as teams take knee for Floyd protests
Jun 07, 2020 19:38 IST
Reliance’s Jio Platforms raise ₹5,683.50 crore from ADIA
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
How Bhavani peth managed to flatten the curve
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.