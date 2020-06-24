Sections
Home / Other Sports / Australia open to sharing Rugby World Cup games with New Zealand

Australia open to sharing Rugby World Cup games with New Zealand

New Zealand and Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. After an initial plan to co-host the 2003 tournament, Australia went it alone. New Zealand hosted it in 2011, winning the title on home soil for a second time.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sydney

Australian Wallabies players celebrate winning the third Bledisloe Cup rugby union match against the New Zealand All Blacks at Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia, October 21, 2017. (REUTERS)

Australia could share some games with New Zealand if it wins the right to stage the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told New Zealand media the Australian bid was still being formulated and he was open to sharing World Cup games as a means of strengthening the relationship between the Pacific neighbours.

“There’s a lot of history between our two countries so I’m really open to that,” McLennan told Sky TV on Wednesday.

“I want to have a friendly and co-operative relationship. You’re a fantastic rugby nation.”



New Zealand and Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. After an initial plan to co-host the 2003 tournament, Australia went it alone. New Zealand hosted it in 2011, winning the title on home soil for a second time.

With the 2015 Rugby World Cup hosted by England, last year’s tournament in Japan — the first to be staged in Asia — and the 2023 edition set to be staged in France, it’s likely the 2027 tournament will go to a bid from the southern hemisphere.

The decision on the 2027 and 2031 Rugby World Cups are expected to be confirmed within two years, with Australia and North America regarded as leading candidates to host the tournaments.

International rugby has been shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, but New Zealand has already kicked off a domestic replacement for the suspended Super Rugby competition with a five-team competition involving its Super Rugby franchises.

Australia’s domestic Super Rugby tournament is set to kick off next week.

Australia and New Zealand are hoping to play an expanded Bledisloe Cup series between the All Blacks and Wallabies later this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohingya refugees tell Malaysia how dozens perished during four-month voyage
Jun 24, 2020 13:32 IST
Arun Vijay says his Tamil film Boxer is not shelved
Jun 24, 2020 13:32 IST
Moyes blasts Premier League for ‘terrible’ fixture schedule
Jun 24, 2020 13:28 IST
How small changes helped me stay focused on my goals during the lockdown
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.