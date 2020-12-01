Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Babita Phogat on being preggers in Covid times: Main apne aap ko mentally taiyyar rakhti hun

Babita Phogat on being preggers in Covid times: Main apne aap ko mentally taiyyar rakhti hun

Wrestler Babita Phogat talks about being mentally prepared to juggle pregnancy and work during the pandemic, her younger sister Sangeeta’s recent wedding, and elder sister Geeta’s tips on shopping.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:29 IST

By Naina Arora, Hindustan Times

Babita Phogat is expecting her first child with wrestler Vivek Suha, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and says she’s mentally prepared to tackle the challenges in thesetimes.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, wrestler Babita Phogat is basking in the happiness of pregnancy. The mother-to-be recently shared some pictures from her baby shower on social media, and “cherished every single moment of it”. And soon after revelling in the wedding celebrations of her younger sister — Sangeeta with wrestler Bajrang Punia — Babita tells us, “I haven’t rested from the day I got to know I’m pregnant. Main apne aap ko mentally tayyar rakhti hoon kisi bhi cheez ke liye... We enjoyed Sangeeta’s wedding thoroughly. There were only family members considering the safety (precautions needed) during corona.”

Babita announced her pregnancy, via social media, to the world in the seventh month.

The champion from Haryana, who is married to wrestler Vivek Suhag, says Covid times are not easy for expecting mothers. Ask if she too is finding it tough to become a mother in Covid times, and she replies, “ Main manage kar leti har situation ko. Apne liye bhi time nikalna ho... I keep myself prepared. Mujhe acha lagta hai kaam karna (I manage to juggle and find out time for myself in any situation; and I like to work so take out time for that as well).”

Of late, she says she has taken to reading more. She has been spending time reading texts such as “Mahabharata, Ramayana, and especially Sundar Kand”, to help her gain strength for this new responsibility. Besides, she keeps herself fit and occupied with jogging, walking, and her work as a politician.

And who better to seek guidance than her elder sis Geeta Phogat. “She keeps giving me tips, whether it’s about shopping or otherwise. Badi behen hain woh aur is daur se guzar chuki hain. She asks me to be happy and stress-free. As and when I get time, when I go for shopping, toh mai Geeta se pooch leti hoon. Woh experience ho chuki hain ab. And she always guide me saying ‘Kaam apna karte rehna hai’. Toh kaam main pura karti hoon, including political work and household work. Main pregnancy se pehle jaise apna kaam karti thi, waise hi abhi bhi karti ja rahi hoon. Bas khaane peene ka dhyan rakhti hoon,” she adds.

Babita says she’s ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time.

Talk about her recent baby shower, and she gushes, saying, “Bahut acha lag raha hai. Pehli baar maa banne jaa rahi hoon. Ek alag si khushi hai (I’m ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time).” And speaking on the “new journey”, Phogat who broke the news in her seventh month of pregnancy on social media, says: “Har ek din excitement mein jaa raha hai. Bas intezar hai us ghadi ka; hum sab wait kar rahe hai. Har kisi ko khushi hoti hai parents banne ki aur Vivek bhi bahut excited and happy hain (Everyday brings with it its own excitement. We’re all waiting for the moment when the baby comes to this world),” she smiles.

A host of celebrities are expecting during currently, including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Amrita Rao. So, does that translate to the peer pressure of looking good all the time? She laughs, and says, “Jo lady pregnant hoti hai, woh waise hi khubsoorat hoti hai. Chahe koi bhi ho. Usko aur khubsorat dikhne ki zarurat nahi (A pregnant woman as it is radiates beauty, regardless of any special efforts)!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Dec 02, 2020 05:30 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 13:56 IST
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 13:21 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

World AIDS Day 2020: History and significance
Dec 01, 2020 13:57 IST
Pandemic effect: Canada facing all-time high deficit of C$381 billion
Dec 01, 2020 13:57 IST
ENG v SA: De Kock, Rabada up for English challenge at home
Dec 01, 2020 13:57 IST
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Dec 01, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.