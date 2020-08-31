‘Back on Track’: A unique initiative to help Indian sports ecosystem in times of Covid-19

‘Back on Track’ is a unique program by Dream Sports Foundation to support vulnerable active and retired athletes, sports staff, organizations and all related stakeholders in the Indian sports ecosystem. The programme intends to provide immediate aid by way of sports equipment, diet and nutrition, training and coaching, monthly stipends and hygiene kits amongst others.

In the first phase of the program, DSF has already identified and supported over 300 athletes and coaches across the country. To reach many more and provide easy access, a webpage has been activated on https://www.dsf.org.in/back-on-track-application-form/ wherein at-risk active and retired athletes, sports staff, academies, organizations and all related stakeholders in the Indian sports ecosystem can submit an application for support from any part of the country.

All applications received will be reviewed and shortlisted by a committee, comprising sports advisors and domain experts. The goal for the next few months is to reach and support at least 5000 athletes, professionals, and associated stakeholders in need of genuine support to ensure sustenance of their livelihood.

Talking about Back on Track, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder Dream Sports said, “Our Vision at Dream Sports is to ‘Make Sports Better’ not just for sports fans but also for the entire sports ecosystem. This initiative aims to ensure that people whose livelihood is dependent on sports do not drop out due to lack of opportunities and resources.”

Joining the nation in the fight against Covid-19, earlier this year Dream Sports Foundation supported over six Lakh Indians during the crisis by providing cooked meals, dry ration, and hygiene kits to the underprivileged and protective gear to the frontline workers of Govt. of Maharashtra and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).