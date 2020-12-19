Sections
Bajrang Punia makes a winning return

In the eight-man challenge, Punia first got the better of Pat Lugo 6-1 before thrashing Anthony Ashnault 9-0 in the semi-final.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Bajrang Punia (Getty Images)

Returning to action after almost 10 months, Bajrang Punia gave a dominating performance to win the Flo-Wrestling Challenge in Texas, Austin. Punia defeated two-time world medallist James Green of US 8-4 in the final and pocketed $25000 in prize money.

“Glad with my performance & happy to start on a winning note after such a long break due to pandemic. Thank you all for the love, support & blessings,” tweeted Punia, the world championships bronze medallist.

Punia, who has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, last competed at the Asian Wrestling Championships in February. He chose to skip the Individual World Cup in Serbia this month and train in the US at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan. He will continue with his preparations in the US.

