Sections
Home / Other Sports / BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Amit Panghal (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award. He is being nominated for the Arjuna award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 “inadvertent” dope offence.

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012.

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.



In its nominations for the Dronacharya awards, the BFI has finalised the names of national women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav.

Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.

The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cherry sales plunge in Kashmir, growers demand minimum support price amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 18:17 IST
Tinu Yohannan appointed Kerala head coach
Jun 01, 2020 18:16 IST
Covid-19: Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts as state posts highest single-day surge
Jun 01, 2020 18:14 IST
As the LAC heats up, reading China’s playbook
Jun 01, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.