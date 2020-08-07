Bindra to take part in ‘virtual run’‘ to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Sections
Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is set to take part in the fund-raising initiative ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’, a “virtual event” which supports people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds collected from the registration fee of each “virtual runner, will go on from August 15 to September 15.

The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

“Many of us have been lucky to have a phone or a laptop as we sit comfortably at home. Others across the country have not been so lucky,” Bindra was quoted as saying in a media release.



“With the ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ campaign, we have an opportunity to stand and run in solidarity with those who have lost their livelihoods or are in danger of losing their livelihoods,” he added. The registrations for the event have already begun. The participation fee starts at Rs 99. Donations can be made beyond the registration fee.

The movement was initiated by marathon race promoters Procam International, India’s leading sports IP creator in collaboration with GiveIndia.

The ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ movement has set itself a goal of covering the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times since India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day this year. The run is also supported by the government’s Fit India movement.

