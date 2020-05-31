Sections
Home / Other Sports / Bobby Joe Morrow, 3-time winner in 1956 Olympics, dies at 84

Bobby Joe Morrow, 3-time winner in 1956 Olympics, dies at 84

Morrow won the 100 and 200 meters in Melbourne and anchored the United States’ champion 400 relay team, matching the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200 and helping the relay squad set a world record.

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:41 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, SAN BENITO Texas

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 1956, file photo, Thane Baker, of the United States, hands to Bobby Joe Morrow for the last baton change in the first heat of the first round of the 4 x 100 meters Summer Olympic Games relay event in Melbourne, Australia. Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 84. (AP)

Bobby Joe Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday. He was 84.

Morrow’s family said he died of natural causes at home in San Benito.

Morrow won the 100 and 200 meters in Melbourne and anchored the United States’ champion 400 relay team, matching the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200 and helping the relay squad set a world record.

Earlier in 1956 he successfully defended his AAU 100-yard title and swept the sprints for Abilene Christian at the national college championships. He was honored as “Sportsman of the Year” by Sports Illustrated, and won the AAU’s James E. Sullivan Award the following year.



Morrow spent most of his life in the Rio Grande Valley along the Gulf of Mexico near the Mexican border. He was born in Harlingen and grew in San Benito. He starred in track and football at San Benito High School, where the football stadium is named Bobby Morrow Stadium.

Morrow was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tear gas and burning cars in US cities as unrest continues
May 31, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests and all the latest news
May 31, 2020 08:54 IST
Trump responds to Minnesota fully mobilising National Guard over George Floyd protests
May 31, 2020 08:53 IST
Taapsee Pannu mourns grandmother’s death with heartfelt note
May 31, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.