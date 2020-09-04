Sections
Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd

Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:47 IST

By Associated Press, MONZA Italy

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 4, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas during practice Mark Thompson/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Finnish driver’s best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.

It was the fourth consecutive time that Bottas has been quickest in the first practice session but he has only won one race. Hamilton has won five of the seven races and is 47 points ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Bottas.

Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest drivers at its home track.



There is a second practice later Friday.

