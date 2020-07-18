Sections
Home / Other Sports / Bottas leads Hamilton in final Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Bottas leads Hamilton in final Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Bottas set a time of one minute 15.437 seconds on a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring after Friday’s rain, 0.42 quicker than six-time champion Hamilton and the fastest lap of the weekend.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:53 IST

By Reuters,

File image of Valtteri Bottas. (Getty Images)

Formula One championship leader Valtteri Bottas led team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Finn set a time of one minute 15.437 seconds on a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring after Friday’s rain, 0.42 quicker than six-times champion Hamilton and the fastest lap of the weekend.

Racing Point’s Mexican Sergio Perez, whose car is a close copy of last year’s title-winning Mercedes, was third on the timesheets. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lapped fourth fastest and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll fifth on a track that was slippery early on from oil and cement dust left behind from an earlier Formula Three race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who started on pole position in Hungary last year, was sixth quickest. Hamilton will be chasing his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 record for the number of wins at the same grand prix.

The Briton is six points behind Bottas, who won the season-opener in Austria and finished second to Hamilton in the second race at the Red Bull Ring.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51
Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST
Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training
Jul 18, 2020 18:55 IST
43% children with disabilities planning to drop out due to difficulties faced in e-education: Survey
Jul 18, 2020 18:50 IST
IIT Kharagpur ‘develops’ weather forecast system to help farmers
Jul 18, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.