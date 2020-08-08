Sections
Home / Other Sports / Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same Silverstone circuit last weekend which is closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Silverstone

Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 8, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates after qualifying in pole position (REUTERS)

Valtteri Bottas qualified in pole position Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same Silverstone circuit last weekend which is closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wasn’t that great, but Valtteri did a good job and deserved pole,” Hamilton said.

Bottas clocked a fastest lap at the central England circuit of 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of Hamilton.



“The race pace is there, so the first job is to get a good start off the line (on Sunday),” Bottas said.

Nico Hulkenberg, deputizing at Racing Point for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, qualified in third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India mourns Kozhikode tragedy with ‘black’ logo on social media handles
Aug 08, 2020 20:33 IST
10 more Covid-19 deaths in J&K; infection tally crosses 24,000 mark
Aug 08, 2020 20:30 IST
Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast
Aug 08, 2020 20:27 IST
Lebanese security forces fire tear gas at Beirut protesters
Aug 08, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.