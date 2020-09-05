Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP

Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP

Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz and 0.323 quicker than Lando Norris after an impressive showing from the McLaren pair.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:22 IST

By Associated Press, MONZA Italy

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the 3rd practice session at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led third and final practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz and 0.323 quicker than Lando Norris after an impressive showing from the McLaren pair.

The session was interrupted about 10 minutes from the end after a mechanical problem with Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, with the cars managing to come out for a final flying lap.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest but survived a fright at the end, with the Mercedes driver swerving at speed on the approach to the Parabolica corner to avoid two cars going slowly side by side.



Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest on the team’s home track.

Hamilton will be aiming for a record-extending 94th pole position in qualifying.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
Sep 05, 2020 17:19 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 17:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 17:53 IST
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Sep 05, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

‘Govt recruitments to continue’: Finance Ministry clarifies order banning creation of new posts
Sep 05, 2020 18:08 IST
Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US
Sep 05, 2020 18:07 IST
I’m Thinking of Ending Things review: Netflix film will haunt you for days
Sep 05, 2020 18:04 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.