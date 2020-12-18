Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Boxer Simranjeet Kaur enters Cologne World Cup finals

Boxer Simranjeet Kaur enters Cologne World Cup finals

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine’s Marianna Basanets on Friday.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Image of Simranjeet Kaur (Image Credit: BFI)

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine’s Marianna Basanets on Friday. The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine’s Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage.

Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova’s Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze. Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany’s Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semifinals.

In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France’s Samuel Kistohurry. However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands’ Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.

Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash. The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

FYJC admission third round completes, 61,359 seats vacant in Pune region
by Dheeraj Bengrut
EU gives Boris Johnson fishing ultimatum as Brexit reaches climax
by Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Sergio Perez to race with Red Bull in 2021 season
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.