Boxers Panghal, Sanjeet win gold in France
Amit Panghal made an impressive return to international boxing, winning the gold medal in the Alexis Vastine tournament in Nantes, France, on Friday. Panghal defeated USA’s Abraham Rene Perez 3-0 in final of 52kg category. There were four boxers in the 52kg draw and Panghal won both bouts comfortably.
“It was a very good experience to get the feeling of competition and win a gold medal after the long break. It will help me assess my preparation for Olympics,” said Panghal, a world championship silver medallist.
Sanjeet also won gold in 91kg category beating Soheb Boufai 3-0 of France. Sanjeet got the better of American Darius Sherrod Fulghm 2-1 in the first round.
Kavinder Singh Bisht settled for silver after losing a close final 2-1 to Samuel Kistohurry of France. He had beaten George Benik Melkumian 3-0 in his earlier round.
Shiva Thapa won bronze in 63kg after going down to France’s Lounes Hamraoui 2-1 in the semi-final.
The Indian boxers are competing for the first time since winning Tokyo Olympics berths in March. Nine Indian boxers, including Panghal, have qualified for the Olympics.