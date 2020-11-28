Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Generic images of two boxers fighting. (Getty Images)

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its elections on December 18, a process due for the past three months but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said a notification has been issued for the polls and the Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. The process of filing nominations will start after December 2, the day on which the electoral college will be finalised.

“We had to postpone the elections, that were scheduled to be held prior to September, for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kowli said. “We are now geared up to for the AGM as well as the Elections.”

The BFI is currently led by Ajay Singh, owner of airline company Spicejet. He took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.

It is being said that he might be challenged by BJP’s Maharashtra leader Ashish Shelar in the upcoming elections but there is no official word on it as yet. The 48-year-old Shelar is the former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association. However, the exact status of the challenge Singh faces will only be known after the process of filing nominations begins next month.

“The BFI has already amended its Constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair,” Kowli said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility
Nov 28, 2020 13:08 IST
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
Nov 28, 2020 12:34 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
Nov 28, 2020 12:52 IST

latest news

PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility
Nov 28, 2020 13:08 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI raids 40 premises in 3 states, including Bengal, over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases and all the latest news
Nov 28, 2020 13:03 IST
Gold worth Rs 81.2 lakh seized from Kozhikode Airport
Nov 28, 2020 12:55 IST
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 28, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.