Sections
Home / Other Sports / Caddies at Lucknow golf club struggling to make ends meet

Caddies at Lucknow golf club struggling to make ends meet

A month into the lockdown and their paltry savings all but gone, desperation is taking over. While some are into odd jobs like fixing punctures, others have taken to sewing clothes.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:44 IST

By Sharad Deep, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Caddies at the Lucknow Golf Club are jobless now days and spending time by discssuing the lockdown situation under a tree in Martinpurwa area in Lucknow. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo )

If eking out a livelihood was tough in a city that’s a speck on the country’s golfing map, the lockdown has made survival tougher for the 200 caddies at the Lucknow Golf Club. Even when normalcy prevails and the golf course is busy, caddies find it difficult to make ends meet. Carrying a bag over nine holes yields just R120 and R240 for a complete round over 18 holes. Tips, if any, are a bonus. A month into the lockdown and their paltry savings all but gone, desperation is taking over. While some are into odd jobs like fixing punctures, others have taken to sewing clothes.

With the pandemic showing no signs of subsiding, lives and plans are on hold. “I was to get married in May but have had to put it off since I’m struggling to meet daily expenses,” said Rishi, a caddie.

Like most in his profession, Rishi hails from the Martinpurwa village, which also has a tradition of producing quality golfers like Vijay Kumar, the 2002 Indian Open champion, and Sanjay Kumar, a two-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India.

ALSO READ: HT SPECIAL - TOP SPORTSPERSONS TALK ABOUT LIFE IN LOCKDOWN



The golf club has stepped in with secretary, Rajnish Chopra, saying “the club was giving out food packets and R1000 per month and the efforts would continue for the next three months”.



The relief might be enough for smaller households but not for Suresh’s family of six. Being the eldest son, the caddie-turned-golfer has other responsibilities, and that could mean putting his dream on hold. “I was about to start my amateur career and play some key tournaments across the country, but the present situation has made it tough,” said Suresh. There is repentance that unlike many in the village, he did not focus enough on academics. “Perhaps, I too could have got a government job and a secure future,” said Suresh.

Under the circumstances, Vijay Kumar, who runs the pro shop at the club, warned that the sport could lose out on talent.

“Many of the young caddies have the potential to become good professionals, but in the current scenario many of them of them could quit the game and move on.”

Sanjay Kumar echoed the sentiment and urged more patrons to step in. “As caddies, these boys know only this sport. Without financial help, their future hangs in balance.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:44 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:44 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Five more patients including 11-year-old girl defeat coronavirus in Mohali
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.