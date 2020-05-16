‘Is this what you want’: The Undertaker recalls conversation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on the end of his WrestleMania streak

There have been many shocking moments in the WWE. However, if pro wrestling fans start remembering the shocking moments in WWE then there definitely will be the mention of the end of The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania winning streak. It was in 2014 that Vince McMahon decided that it is time to end the 21-0 winning streak of The Undertaker and that decision still attracts a lot of detractors.

Brock Lesnar was the man to end ‘The Streak’ and fans inside the stadium were flabbergasted when he pinned The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

Vince McMahon believed it was the right time to end the legendary streak and it was only Lesnar who was credible enough to do that honour.

READ | WWE superstar Sami Zayn facing backstage heat over refusing to return amid Covid-19 pandemic: Report

The Undertaker recently talked about the streak while promoting his documentary. He said that he knew he wouldn’t go undefeated forever due to the nature of the business but he also had his doubts when McMahon conveyed the thought to him.

“Internally and the way this business works, I knew someday it would end,” Undertaker admitted during an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, per Wrestling Inc.

“In our industry, you don’t walk away like Floyd [Mayweather], undefeated, or Rocky Marciano. It just doesn’t happen that way in wrestling. It was always in the back of my mind that it would end.

“Although, most of my peers and people that I work with thought it was a horrible decision, and I just asked Vince, ‘are you sure? Is this what you want?’

“He was like, ‘if it’s not Brock, who can beat you?’ Alright, well, it’s your call.”

Undertaker also revealed he was never going to go against the wishes of McMahon.

“Everybody thinks I have all this juice like I can say yes or say no,” ‘he continued.

“I could have said no, but what good was that gonna do? That really would have disappointed people. What do I do?

“I go out and throw a tissy and go, ‘if I’m not going over, then I’m not going in.’ That’s not me. I’m business, and business comes first before anything personal.

“So I just double-checked he was sure 100 percent that was what he wanted to do, and that was the plan so I went with it.”

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a critically-acclaimed boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 and now looks set to face Styles again sometime this year.