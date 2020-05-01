Sections
Home / Other Sports / COVID-19 impact: CGF postpones 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games to 2023

COVID-19 impact: CGF postpones 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games to 2023

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games was on Friday postponed to 2023 because of clash of dates with Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19...

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Representational image. (File)

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games was on Friday postponed to 2023 because of clash of dates with Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year but the quadrennial event was postponed by a year last month owing to the pandemic, which has so far claimed over 2 lakh lives globally.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation Executive Board have decided to explore rescheduling options for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games,” the CGF said in a statement.

“The impact of the pandemic on the global international sporting calendar means that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have now been rescheduled to the summer of 2021 during the orginal dates of the Youth Games.



“Following positive discussions, the CGF has agreed to consider the best alternative options and time frames for staging the event in the future, potentially in 2023,” it added.

The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place from August 1 to 7 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The CGF said the Caribbean nation will continue to remain the first preference for hosting the Games.

“The CGF has given Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association consideration as the first option to host.” CGF President Dame Louise Martin said the decision was taken in the best interest of athletes and fans.

“The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has also changed demands on scheduling and resources for many of our Commonwealth Games Associations and International Federations from 2020 to 2021.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across the world and everyone’s absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of their communities,” she said. PTI SSC SSC BS BS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:12 IST
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
May 01, 2020 19:08 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST

latest news

CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
Lockdown blues: Chandigarh airport loses ₹10 crore in airline fee
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
HP govt to boost immunity of people with ayurvedic medicine
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.