Sections
Home / Other Sports / COVID-19 pandemic delays process of National Sports Awards, ministry to invite applications in May

COVID-19 pandemic delays process of National Sports Awards, ministry to invite applications in May

“The ministry is yet to issue the circular for National Sports Award applications. Generally, the process should have been completed by the month of April but this year the situation is unprecedented,” the official said.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (File)

The process to pick this year’s national sports awards has been delayed because of the nation-wide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic and the applications will be invited next month, a Sports Ministry official told PTI. The ministry generally invites the nominations for the awards in April while the ceremony to confer them is held on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

But this year, the process is yet to start because of the pandemic, which has so far led to death of more than 800 people in the country and over 2 lakh globally. The official said the delay was inevitable considering the present circumstances.

“The ministry is yet to issue the circular for National Sports Award applications. Generally, the process should have been completed by the month of April but this year the situation is unprecedented,” the official said.

“But hopefully the circular will be issued in May.” The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting activities to a standstill not just in the country but across the world. “Since the last one month all the offices in the country, including government establishments and those of NSFs (National Sports Federations), have been running from home, so the delay was bound to happen,” he said.



The National Sports Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand which were conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The recipients are selected from a wide range of nominations by a Sports Ministry-appointed committee which includes renowned sports personalities, ministry officials and journalists.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:44 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:44 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Five more patients including 11-year-old girl defeat coronavirus in Mohali
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.