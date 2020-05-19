Sections
Home / Other Sports / Won’t spar at camp unless there is a solution: Mary Kom

Won’t spar at camp unless there is a solution: Mary Kom

Sparring is an essential part of training for boxers and Mary Kom said boxers would not be comfortable in present circumstances. She also feels that in contact sport things can normalise only if there is any solution to COVID-19 – be it a vaccine or a cure.

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:08 IST

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi

File image of Mary Kom. (RAAJESSH KASHYAP)

New Delhi: With the government passing guidelines to open stadiums and sports complexes in lockdown 4.0, elite athletes are expected to return to training after nearly two months. Multiple-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom, however, is apprehensive about joining the national camp and wants to wait for some more time before taking a call.

Sparring is an essential part of training for boxers and Mary Kom said boxers would not be comfortable in present circumstances. She also feels that in contact sport things can normalise only if there is any solution to COVID-19 – be it a vaccine or a cure.

“Everyone is fighting against the virus and there is no solution right now. I am still scared whether I will join or not (national camp). Even if I join, since our game is a contact sport, until and unless there is a solution, I think I have to skip some training part like sparring, fighting, doing skill training with partner,” Mary Kom said.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has redrawn its training protocol as per which sparring and high intensity training will not take place immediately. Mary Kom said she would discuss with coaches and see for herself what precautions are being taken.



“The government has opened the stadiums and we will be called for national camp. They will have to take extra precaution to protect the athletes. In any contact sport you cannot take the risk. It can be dangerous. You have to be just careful, you cannot blame anyone. If anything happens who will be responsible?

“I will go to the national camp and see the situation. I will discuss with coaches how they are going to give the training and accordingly I will decide. But sparring won’t be possible and I will request the coaches not to allow it.”

“I can do other fitness activities but I will avoid some because it is risky. I don’t want to put my life to risk. Life is more important than anything else,” she said.

The 37-year-old has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in the 51kg category after winning bronze at the Asian qualifiers in March.

Since the Olympics has been postponed till next year, Mary Kom said there is still enough time to prepare. She has been following her own fitness regime at home during the lockdown period. “I always maintain my fitness whether I am at home or at camp. I know training in national camp is completely different. You can never compare that with the fitness routine at home. In camps the fitness level goes up so much because there will be proper training programme and it will be monitored. But there is still time for the Olympics. I can begin training after some time.”

Mary Kom feels unless there is a vaccine for COVID 19, contact sports will never be the same. “You have to always live in fear and you won’t be able to do anything properly.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

West Bengal Covid-19 tally jumps to 2,961 with 136 fresh cases
May 19, 2020 20:29 IST
Govt extends deadline to fulfill contractual obligations by up to 6 months
May 19, 2020 20:20 IST
Malang 2: Mohit Suri working on Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani film sequel
May 19, 2020 20:17 IST
Ludhiana man attacks ASI visiting his house to seize drugs
May 19, 2020 20:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.