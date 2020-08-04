Sections
Home / Other Sports / Cyclist Jan Riedmann dies aged 17 after training accident

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:07 IST

By Reuters, Reuterss

Jan Riedmann died from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car. (Image Courtesy: BORA – hansgrohe)

German cyclist Jan Riedmann, a talented member of WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe’s feeder squad, has died aged 17 from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car, his team announced on Monday.

Riedmann, who rides for Team Auto Eder Bayern, the Under-19 feeder squad of the WorldTour outfit, was training with his team mates in Sugenheim in southeastern Germany when the accident occurred.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jan Riedmann ... after a tragic accident this weekend,” Bora-Hansgrohe said on Twitter. “In honour of Jan, our riders will wear ribbons at Milan-San Remo.”

The International Cycling Union (UCI) paid tribute to the young German on Twitter. “The UCI is deeply saddened by the loss of Jan Riedmann, part of the next generation of professional cycling. Our thoughts are with Jan’s family, friends and all those at Bora-Hansgrohe,” the world governing body said.



