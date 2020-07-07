Sections
Home / Other Sports / Denmark withdraws as host of 2021 Artistic Gymnastic worlds due to Covid-19

Denmark withdraws as host of 2021 Artistic Gymnastic worlds due to Covid-19

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said in a separate statement that it was disappointed with the Danish federation’s decision and would consider launching a bidding process to identify a new host country.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:11 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Denmark has withdrawn as the host of next year’s Artistic Gymnastics World Championships due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danish Gymnastics Federation (DIF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Copenhagen was set to stage the 50th edition of the competition from Oct. 18-24, 2021, two months after the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said in a separate statement that it was disappointed with the Danish federation’s decision and would consider launching a bidding process to identify a new host country.

“The Danish Gymnastics Federation has informed the FIG of its withdrawal from hosting the 50th World Artistic Gymnastics Championships,” the world governing body said.



“The FIG Executive Committee (EC) has taken note of this decision and has expressed its regret and disappointment. The EC will shortly consider all consequences resulting from this situation, including the launch of a new bidding procedure.”

The Artistic World Championships are held annually in non-Olympic years but, with the Tokyo Games pushed back a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the two events will take place in the same year.

Denmark had previously hosted the Artistic World Championships in 2006.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cancel licences of contractors delaying P’kula projects: Haryana speaker
Jul 07, 2020 23:33 IST
Poddar hospital gets robot to distribute food, medicines
Jul 07, 2020 23:32 IST
Pending salaries: Kasturba nurses call off strike after assurance but docs threaten mass resignations
Jul 07, 2020 23:27 IST
Sanitation worker dies of Covid
Jul 07, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.