Sections
Home / Other Sports / Don’t think I need more money, getting medals is a big thing: PV Sindhu

Don’t think I need more money, getting medals is a big thing: PV Sindhu

Sindhu is fiercely determined at increasing her medal tally, and with the Tokyo Games lined up next year, the shuttler has a chance to better her silver medal-finish at Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (Getty Images)

Besides being one of the best shuttlers in the world, PV Sindhu emerged as the 13th richest female athlete as per Forbes and the winner of the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and the World Championship in 2019 is keen to continue her hunt for more medals in time to come. Sindhu’s total earnings were estimated to be around 5.5 million dollars last year making her the most marketable female athlete in India, and winning the two tournaments in consecutive years helped raise her stocks.

Having said that, Sindhu is fiercely determined at increasing her medal tally, and with the Tokyo Games lined up next year, the shuttler has a chance to better her silver medal-finish at Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

“I was happy to see my name on the Forbes list. Being on it with other sporting superstars is sort of a motivation, not a distraction. I used to like going for the shoots because it was something different than badminton for me. I don’t think I need more money, getting medals is definitely a big thing. Winning medals will bring money,” Sindhu told India Today.

PV Ramanna, Sindhu’s father, who was a member of the Indian volleyball team that won bronze in the 1986 Asian Games and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2000, said his superstar daughter still has her values intact, something he believes every athlete should follow.



“The values are same because we should not forget out past from where we came. If we have that in mind we will automatically be grounded, values need to remain the same,” Ramanna said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Adityanath’s office refuses to comment on reports of mosque trust’s invite for library, hospital event
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Six more people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Bihar becomes first state to have 10 lakh self help groups run by women
Aug 09, 2020 17:42 IST
Travel must-haves for post-pandemic era trips
Aug 09, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.