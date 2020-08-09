Don’t think I need more money, getting medals is a big thing: PV Sindhu

Besides being one of the best shuttlers in the world, PV Sindhu emerged as the 13th richest female athlete as per Forbes and the winner of the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and the World Championship in 2019 is keen to continue her hunt for more medals in time to come. Sindhu’s total earnings were estimated to be around 5.5 million dollars last year making her the most marketable female athlete in India, and winning the two tournaments in consecutive years helped raise her stocks.

Having said that, Sindhu is fiercely determined at increasing her medal tally, and with the Tokyo Games lined up next year, the shuttler has a chance to better her silver medal-finish at Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

“I was happy to see my name on the Forbes list. Being on it with other sporting superstars is sort of a motivation, not a distraction. I used to like going for the shoots because it was something different than badminton for me. I don’t think I need more money, getting medals is definitely a big thing. Winning medals will bring money,” Sindhu told India Today.

PV Ramanna, Sindhu’s father, who was a member of the Indian volleyball team that won bronze in the 1986 Asian Games and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2000, said his superstar daughter still has her values intact, something he believes every athlete should follow.

“The values are same because we should not forget out past from where we came. If we have that in mind we will automatically be grounded, values need to remain the same,” Ramanna said.