Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Virender Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Virender Poonia (Facebook)

Dronacharya awardee athletics coach and former international hammer thrower Virender Poonia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur.

The 47-year-old Virender is the husband of Olympian discus thrower and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia. He is now admitted to the Railway Hospital in Jaipur.

He, however, said he is doing “fine”.”Last week I had body pain and sore throat and so I went for COVID-19 testing and it turned out to be positive. The result came on Saturday,” Virender told PTI over phone.

“Today is the fourth day (after testing positive) and I am alright. There is still body pain and sore throat but I am hoping to get better. There will be another test in four or five days time.”Virender, a Railways employee, won a bronze in hammer throw in the Asian Junior Championships in 1992 and finished fourth in the 1998 Asian Senior Championships.



He was Krishna’s coach when she won the discus throw gold medal in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. He received the Dronacharya Award in 2012.

