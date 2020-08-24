Sections
Home / Other Sports / Eager to see real sporting action in near future, preparations are on in full swing: Rijiju

Eager to see real sporting action in near future, preparations are on in full swing: Rijiju

“The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I’m happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future,” Rijiju tweeted along with pictures of his visit to the stadium.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Kiren Rijiju (Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said preparations are on to welcome back athletes for competitive action after the Covid-19 forced break as he inspected the progress of work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Sporting action in India has been on pause since March, when camps were shut down due to the pandemic. In the past few weeks, the training of athletes has resumed and the minister has also been talking about conducting tournaments soon.

“The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I’m happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future,” Rijiju tweeted along with pictures of his visit to the stadium.

 



“Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of works at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.” The JLN complex is a prime venue for athletics events.

The Sports Ministry gave its go ahead for the resumption of training in May during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Since then, national camps of hockey, boxing, and athletics resumed in various Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country.

India’s Covid-19 case load has surged past 31 lakh with over 57,000 deaths recorded so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Daduwal quits as parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib
Aug 24, 2020 19:39 IST
Hardik Pandya shares glimpse of video chat with Natasha, son Agastya
Aug 24, 2020 19:38 IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 24, 2020 19:36 IST
11 security men with Senior Badal get Covid-19, restrictions in village
Aug 24, 2020 19:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.