Sections
Home / Other Sports / Elite boxers’ wait to resume training gets longer

Elite boxers’ wait to resume training gets longer

Nine Indian boxers, including four women, had qualified for the Games at the continental qualifiers in March in Jordan and their training was to resume in the last week of June.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:31 IST

By Navneet Singh, New Delhi

Boxer Amit Panghal, boxer Manish Kaushik, coach CS Kutappa and coach Santiago Nieva during an interview with Hindustan Times, at HT House. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Confusion over the choice of venue has led to the men’s boxing team, which has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, unable to resume training after the long coronavirus- enforced lockdown. Nine Indian boxers, including four women, had qualified for the Games at the continental qualifiers in March in Jordan and their training was to resume in the last week of June.

Rajkumar Sangwan, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selection committee member, said, “The federation is yet to get the Sports Authority of India (SAI) approval. I think the safety of athletes is the primary concern (of SAI) because of the spike in Covid-19 cases. The resumption of training will depend upon the situation. It might take a week, 10 days or even a month.”

Earlier this month, India’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva had proposed the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka for training, and two boxers, Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg), had reached the venue in anticipation and are in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

On Saturday, it transpired that NIS, Patiala would likely be the training venue. “There is confusion as athletes inside IIS are not being allowed to go out, while those outside aren’t being allowed to enter,” a coaching staff member said, adding, “In that case, the best option will be Patiala.”



But here too, the boxers will have to go through the 14-day quarantine before resuming training.

In May when SAI announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of training for elite sportspersons, only athletes and hockey players, who had got stuck in SAI campuses when the lockdown was enforced in March, were allowed to commence training.

The training in disciplines like boxing and wrestling, where sparring partners are needed, wasn’t approved.

The BFI now wants to reduce the number of athletes in the proposed camp. “To start with, we will have five boxers who have qualified for the Olympics —Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar—in the camp,” a coaching staff member said.

“They will have to undergo 14-day quarantine and then the training will commence. Initially, the emphasis will be on fitness, hence there will be no need for sparring partners.”

Nieva, who was optimistic about the camp resuming in May, when asked about the delay, said, he wasn’t authorised to speak.

“All I can say is I’m in Patiala and unsure when I will get a chance to travel back home (to Sweden).”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations
Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
Why are Maharashtra cases spiking?
Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
KDMT conductor succumbs; family claims he had to visit several hospitals for treatment
Jun 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid test reports delayed to extend stay in Punjab hotels, allege foreign returnees
Jun 29, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.