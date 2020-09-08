Exclusive: Amanda Ribas wants Carla Esparza fight ‘to happen as soon as possible’

Amanda Ribas is one of the brightest talents in the UFC flyweight division. She has been gathering steam in the biggest MMA promotion in the world with four straight victories in her UFC career. Her last victory was against a well-established name in Paige VanZant at UFC 251 in UAE. That win put the hype train behind Ribas (11-10-1) with even UFC boss Dana White lauding her performance.

It took only 2 minutes and 21 seconds for the Brazilian to lock in an armbar and overcome VanZant at UFC Fight Island. White was in awe of Ribas’ personality as he said that everyone was ‘blowing me up saying how awesome she is’. There was hype behind Mackenzie Dern and Van Zant but Ribas put a full stop to that.

With momentum firmly behind her, Ribas confirmed that she is looking to fight again this year as she wants to take advantage of the hype that has been built around her.

“I want to continue fighting this year and want to take advantage of the hype and the momentum that it has built. I am waiting for the contract and the next big fight I am going to have,’ Ribas told Hindustan Times in an exclusive conversation.

Seeing the momentum that Ribas has built in the past year, veteran fighter Carla Esparza (23-17-6) called her out for the fight. Ribas has also shown interest in the past while White has also said she will most probably fight in the fall. So is that the next fight Ribas is looking forward to?

“I would definitely want that fight to happen. She is number 6 (number 7 actually) in the rankings so it would be a very good fight to have. It would help me rise in the ranking as well and want that fight to happen as soon as possible.”

Her last opponent VanZant fought for the last time in the UFC. She had a popular profile and joined Bare Knuckle FC after her fight with Ribas. In her last 6 fights, VanZant lost four times. Dana White also said that she should test free agency after losing to the Brazilian. So what was the impression that Ribas got of VanZant in her fight at UFC 251? She said that VanZant had a big heart and that is something you cannot teach.

“She is a great contender and has a big heart and that is something you cannot teach. She is gonna do great in the bare-knuckle fights. Even if she cuts her face or gets injured, I don’t think she is going to mind and just keep going. I wish her all the best.”

It now looks like Ribas is most likely to fight Esparaza in her next fight. It remains to be seen when that fight would be announced.

