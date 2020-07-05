Sections
Home / Other Sports / F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee

F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee

Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who race for the US-owned Haas team, confirmed they would be making the gesture while others were more reticent.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:28 IST

By Reuters,

General view of the pits, as F1 resumes behind closed doors. (Reuters)

Formula One drivers expressed unity in the fight against racism on Saturday but said taking a knee before Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix would be a matter for each to decide.

Some, such as Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who race for the US-owned Haas team, confirmed they would be making the gesture while others were more reticent. The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) said in an earlier statement all 20 drivers stood “united with their teams against racism and prejudice.”

“We spoke a bit in the drivers’ briefing and yup, interesting, but it’s good that we’re kind of all at least in discussion and I don’t know what we’ll see tomorrow,” commented Mercedes’ six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“I think, potentially, people paying their respects in their own ways,” added the sport’s only Black driver who has campaigned actively against racial injustice and for greater diversity in Formula One.



Hamilton did not reveal his own plans. Sunday’s grid procedures will be different to usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with drivers maintaining their distance from each other. There is not expected to be any podium prize-giving. Grosjean said that while some drivers were not keen to take the knee, all would wear T-shirts declaring ‘End Racism’.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, said nobody would be judged or criticised on their actions.

“There was a little bit of perhaps difficulty with some drivers and let’s say their nationality and what something like taking a knee would represent,” he explained. “We’re not going to try and put anyone in jeopardy... we’ll do what we feel comfortable with. The intention is for us to support it and we’ll probably show that as a unit and then if a few of us choose to do something extra then that will be the case.”

Hamilton has “Black Lives Matter” on his helmet, as does Ferrari’s four-times champion Sebastian Vettel, and has driven the debate in Formula One. “Our voices are powerful and if we bring them together, collectively we can have a huge impact,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The champion last month criticised those who had stayed silent on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in May after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tokyo first female governor favored to win reelection for handling virus
Jul 05, 2020 09:45 IST
Kanpur shootout: UP police raise prize money for arrest of Vikas Dubey
Jul 05, 2020 09:36 IST
F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee
Jul 05, 2020 09:28 IST
DU Open Book Mock Test: Students irked with technical glitches, incorrect question papers on Day-1
Jul 05, 2020 09:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.