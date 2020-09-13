Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / F1 should not try and engineer freak results, says Wolff

F1 should not try and engineer freak results, says Wolff

The concept is back on the table after last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza turned into a shock thriller after being stopped at the halfway point and then restarted with a jumbled up field.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:11 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff talks in the Team Principals Press Conference during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 26, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Getty Images)

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff made clear on Saturday that he was no keener on reverse grid qualifying races than last year when he made sure the plan was rejected.

The concept is back on the table after last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza turned into a shock thriller after being stopped at the halfway point and then restarted with a jumbled up field.

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday that the concept was “still something we and the (governing) FIA want to work through in the coming months and discuss with the teams for next year.”

Asked about it by reporters at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy after Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas locked out the front row with the champions’ ninth pole in nine races, Wolff was dismissive.



“I think I have a better idea; I would do a reverse grid in alphabetical order of the team names and then we would change our name to AMG,” he said.

“I don’t think that we should be messing around and this is not because I have a Mercedes bias.

“Nobody wants a winner that has started from a reverse grid. I don’t think we should be designing freak results where it is almost impossible to overtake just because we believe that the pecking order should be a different one.”

Mercedes could veto the proposal last time but a new commercial agreement signed by all the teams for 2021-25 requires only a ‘super majority’ and could proceed even if two teams are against.

Wolff, whose dominant team have won the last six drivers’ and constructors’ titles and are heading for two more in 2020, said Formula One was a meritocracy and not worldwide wrestling with a “completely random” outcome.

“If you want to do random, let’s make it a show,” he said.

“But the core DNA of sport is being a sport, and then an entertainment platform but it’s not a show. It’s not a reality show and it’s not Big Brother and I don’t think we should be going there.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Congress dissenters chart next step
Sep 13, 2020 02:41 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate three petroleum projects in Bihar on Sunday
Sep 13, 2020 08:19 IST
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Sep 13, 2020 08:07 IST

latest news

LIVE: India records 94,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours; death toll reaches 78,586
Sep 13, 2020 09:33 IST
Netflix India’s ‘wanna feel old’ post takes people by surprise. Here’s why
Sep 13, 2020 09:28 IST
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Here are the precautions taken by govt for NEET
Sep 13, 2020 09:23 IST
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Sep 13, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.