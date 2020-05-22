Sections
Home / Other Sports / FIH says resumption of hockey to depend on local conditions in member countries

FIH says resumption of hockey to depend on local conditions in member countries

“We have never said that hockey can only start once the COVID-19 vaccine is developed...this document (the five-stage resumption plan) has been prepared only to give them a framework on how to start things under precaution,” an FIH official told PTI.

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images)

The resumption of competitive hockey in various countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic will depend entirely on local conditions, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has said. The FIH said that any return to training and competitive hockey has to be “carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection”. According to a top FIH official said while a vaccine is needed to “return to normal competition”, restarting the sport at different levels is dependent on conditions in various member nations.

“We have never said that hockey can only start once the COVID-19 vaccine is developed...this document (the five-stage resumption plan) has been prepared only to give them a framework on how to start things under precaution,” an FIH official told PTI.

“In the end resumption of hockey entirely depends on local conditions, which means it entirely depends on instructions and guidelines of government of respective countries based on their current situation.” The FIH on Tuesday came out with a five-point document, encapsulating the dos and don’ts for its member associations in their endeavour to resume hockey in their respective countries.

According to FIH, the document was drafted on the request of member countries to give them a blueprint on how to work towards resumption of the game. “This starts, as has been seen in the Netherlands and Belgium, with a return to carefully managed training, still with social distancing measures in place,” the FIH said in the statement.



“The next stage will be a resumption of regional competition, followed by local travel between neighbouring nations. The trans-Continental competition will follow and, finally, once a vaccine is in place, it is hoped there will be a return to normal competition.” The FIH further said that when competition does resume, organisers will need to be hugely conscious of safety measures in order to keep the hockey workforce and the fans safe.

“The guidelines, which are aligned to those issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cover the entire hockey workforce athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators and volunteers. “Along with a risk assessment chart to which all hockey organisations are advised to adhere, there are also guidelines for organisers of international events once there is a return to international competition,” the FIH said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana Class 10 exams to be held from June 8
May 22, 2020 20:15 IST
The Lovebirds review: Kumail Nanjiani, Netflix offer 87 mins of distraction
May 22, 2020 20:15 IST
Taking care of the elderly
May 22, 2020 20:12 IST
Hydroxychloroquine led to higher mortality and heart issues in Covid-19 patients, says a Lancet study
May 22, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.