Sections
Home / Other Sports / First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:33 IST

By Associated Press, SPIELBERG Austria

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix. (AP)

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans.

The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year.

“Russia is ready to receive the Formula 1 teams and spectators. The government will provide all the assistance required during the preparation and delivery of the competition,” Chernyshenko said Friday. “It will be an important event for Russian sport.”

It was not immediately clear how many fans Russian authorities hope to allow inside the 55,000-capacity Sochi Autodrom.



“This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible,” said Alexey Titov, the CEO of state-backed race promoter Rosgonski. “We are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans. We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Both races were added to the calendar by F1 organizers on Friday, taking the number of scheduled races so far this season to 10 — all of them in Europe.

F1 still hopes to have 15-18 races and to finish the season in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020,” F1 chairman Chase Carey said. “We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix.”

Mugello is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Florence. It has never staged an F1 race but has hosted F2 and MotoGP races, as well as previously being a Ferrari test track.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel did a test drive there last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raipur reports record single-day surge, 56 fresh Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 10, 2020 17:20 IST
The monk is now a tough administrator | Opinion
Jul 10, 2020 17:19 IST
Covid 19 latest: 11 days lockdown in Pune clamped on the back of highest single-day spike
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
Meezaan recalls Jagdeep, asks all to stay connected with grandparents
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.