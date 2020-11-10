Sections
For first time ever, The Undertaker will speak Live to fans in India

The Undertaker, earlier this year, shocked the fans when he officially announced his retirement on a WWE documentary.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Undertaker. (WWE)

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the legends of pro wrestling industry. Nicknamed ‘The Phenom’, the Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series 1990 and with the 2020 edition of Survivor Series set to take place this month, the legendary WWE superstar will be making one final appearance at the pay-per-view.

The Undertaker, earlier this year, shocked the fans when he officially announced his retirement on a WWE documentary. It meant that his cinematic match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania was his final fight in WWE.

The WWE fans and critics still debate over the legitimacy of the retirement announcement and believe that the Undertaker might still have one more match in him. All these questions might be answered on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, The Undertaker will be LIVE in conversation exclusively for his fans and viewers in India on “Extraaa Dhamaal LIVE with The Undertaker” along with a special celebrity guest, Rana Daggubati which will be be telecasted across all Sony Sports Channels and @SonySportsIndia Facebook page on Wednesday, November 11.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 will take place on November 22.

