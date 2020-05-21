For god’s sake, Undertaker, just retire

I have a confession to make. I do not want The Undertaker to have another match in the WWE. For too long, this meaningless pursuit of a perfect farewell match has affected his performance, consumed fans and most importantly, tarnished a near 30-year-long legacy he’s worked so hard to achieve.

I want The Undertaker to leave respectfully, not turning out once a year, hoping to rekindle days of pomp. The guy is 54, has undergone over 16 surgeries with nothing left to achieve. But instead, he shows up once or twice a year hoping to set give his career the “five-star” end while his body outrightly refuses to. I want to see him go out on his own, not concussed, limping or god forbid, on a stretcher.

Losing to Roman Reigns at Mania 33 was the perfect way to go. As AJ Styles put it – it was a bloody powerful moment – perhaps the only way the WWE could have bid adieu to the Undertaker character. Planning the Undertaker’s retirement remained the trickiest task for the WWE creative. But Mark Calaway nailed the ending when he left his gear in the ring in Orlando. It would have been the perfect end. But no, he had to return the following year. And through what… a match that did not even last the length of his entrance. The Wrestlemania match was meant to make Taker look vicious, but ended up highlighting how physically limited he’s become despite his hip replacement surgery.

I am tired of seeing Undertaker trying to cover up what once was an agile, healthy body. Multiple surgeries and a Hall of Fame worthy career later, he does not deserve this. These thoughts gain more validation after seeing the docuseries ‘The Last Ride’, which again is so unlike The Undertaker. Correction, Calaway – the man behind the gimmick, who allowed a camera crew to document the last few years of his career.

Despite a delightful viewing, the one thing appearing time and again in the series is the Undertaker saying his biggest fear is to become a parody of himself. It sounded more like he was trying to convince himself, for it may already have happened. Calaway continues to ensure that fear turns into this bitter reality he cannot escape. In a perfect world, the End of an Era Match in 2012 was the perfect time to walk away. But the itch to return after a perfect match is understandable, coupled by the passing away of William ‘Paul Bearer’ Moody. Then there was the streak, the responsibility of defending it year after year, in matches more gruesome than the previous year. Now that it’s done, why does he continue to lay his body out there?

I get it. The Undertaker character is big, perhaps even bigger than the WWE. In today’s era, it is hard to develop a gimmick as unique as this, let alone get it over. But the WWE needs to realise they don’t need a 54-year-old veteran serving them anymore when there is no dearth of fresh faces to take the company into the future. When Undertaker went missing from Wrestlemania 35 card, as tough as it may be, the world seemed ready to move on. But the match against Goldberg, which nearly killed Calaway last June, marked the beginning of another one of Undertaker’s cycles where he has a bad match and feels the need to rectify by having another one, hoping it turns out well. Is this really what the Undertaker needs after a career second to none?

The Undertaker has done things no human being should be able to do. He’s ducktaped a flap jacket to himself because he had fractured multiple ribs and was still ready to go to the ring. He’s wrestled with broken bones, torn ligaments. One half of his entire face was crushed due to a botch and Taker still wrestled the following night. One of his eye sockets came off in the middle of a match; he caught flames while walking down the ring and had his nose broken more than once.

No man has put his body on the line as much as the Undertaker, and now, it’s as good a time as any to let the bruises heal. The sight of The Undertaker taking syringe shots to combat the burning, searing pain running through his body is just not the memory I want to have of the greatest of all time. For all the work he put together to return after a drowsy Mania 33 main-event, at 54, irrespective of how good a shape the body is, it is not ready to endure the hardships of a wrestling match.

It’s no longer the 1990s. The Monday Night Wars are long gone. WWE has no competition, no matter how much fans keep clamouring for AEW. It’s not going to dethrone WWE, not now… not in another 10 years. The WWE does not need Undertaker, Vince McMahon certainly doesn’t need Undertaker, and most importantly, Calaway doesn’t need The Undertaker. The only section that want Undertaker are the fans, no longer in the ring. An Undertaker who walked away just fine after a Boneyard match.

Personally, I may love the idea of a Styles vs Undertaker 2.0 – this time in a proper wrestling match because let’s face it: Styles can wrestle with a cardboard cut-out and still put on a five-star match. But one bad bump, one botched up move, which may come out of nowhere could signal another cycle for Calaway to embark upon. Like a true Texan, I want The Deadman to go out swinging, like the Gunslinger, instead of a tired fist that is raised high. The mind just simply cannot take another sight of Undertaker panting his lungs out while delivering The Last Ride.