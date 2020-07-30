Sections
Home / Other Sports / For Tokyo cut, road runner Gopi eyes 2021 races

For Tokyo cut, road runner Gopi eyes 2021 races

To qualify for Tokyo, Gopi will need to clock 2:11:30, which is seven minutes less than the qualifying mark for the 2016 Olympics.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:47 IST

By Navneet Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Thanakal Gopi. (File)

Marathons will resume in September but India’s best hope Thonakal Gopi is looking to next year instead. He is plotting a route to the Olympics through the Seoul road race in March. To qualify for Tokyo, Gopi will need to clock 2:11:30, which is seven minutes less than the qualifying mark for the 2016 Olympics. “It’s within my reach but I need a good platform, which isn’t there on the Indian domestic circuit,” said Gopi, 32.

“The weather conditions have to be ideal to run under 2:12. The route has to be smooth. Above all, fitness has to be excellent,” said Gopi whose best of 2:13:39 fetched him the 11th spot in Seoul in March 2019. This year’s marathon in Seoul was cancelled because of Covid-19.

The national record of 2:12 was set by Shivnath Singh in 1978. The next six months are crucial, said the Olympian and Army runner now training at Sports Authority of India’s centre in Bengaluru after recovering from a right knee injury.

Gopi explained why he is giving the races beginning in September --- as announced by World Athletics on Tuesday --- a miss. It wouldn’t be possible for him to rejig his training schedule to be ready by then, he said.



“Secondly, there are travel restrictions. Also, there could entry issues,” said Gopi, winner of the 2017 Asian marathon in China with a time of 2:15:48.

In 2016, Gopi was among the three Indian runners who qualified for the Rio Olympics. He finished 25th in 2:15:25. Gopi was the only Indian in 2017 World Athletics Championships’ marathon and he was 28th with a time of 2:13:13.

Gopi’s show in Seoul last year helped him qualify for the world championships in Doha where he ended 21st in 2:15:57. “It was tough to complete the race,’’ he said, referring to the heat and humidity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Make safety, affiliation certifications public, Punjab info panel directs schools
Jul 30, 2020 22:00 IST
Complete lockdown extended till August 6 in Manipur
Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST
Smriti Irani shares photo from her modelling days. See it here
Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST
Man held for abetment of suicide, was in relationship with minor victim
Jul 30, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.