Former IOA chief Ramachandran elected to World Triathlon Audit Committee

Ramachandran, who is the CEO of Indian Triathlon Federation, was elected to the committee at the XXXIII World Triathlon Congress elections held virtually for the first time on November 29, a press release said.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Photo of Former Indian Olympic Association president N Ramachandran (Twitter)

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N Ramachandran has been elected as a member of the World Triathlon Audit Committee.

He is the first Indian to be on this panel and was among the five elected from a total of 11 delegates.

“It is truly an honour to be elected as a member on the World Triathlon Audit Committee,” Ramachandran, who is president of Tamil Nadu Olympic Association and Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association, said in a release.

“I am humbled by the support given to me by national triathlon federations. I shall ensure transparency and governance in all transactions of the World Triathlon Audit Committee.”

Marisol Casado was re-elected president of World Triathlon.

