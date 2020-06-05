Sections
Home / Other Sports / Former Olympic minister says March is deadline for Tokyo

Former Olympic minister says March is deadline for Tokyo

“March next year is a time when we face major questions on whether athletes can be selected,” Endo was quoted as saying by Japanese broadcaster NHK on Friday. “We have to make a judgment in various ways depending on the situation then.”

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:03 IST

By Associated Press, TOKYO

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus. (REUTERS)

Next spring has been set by former Olympic minister Toshikai Endo as a possible deadline for deciding whether the postponed Tokyo Games can go ahead.

“March next year is a time when we face major questions on whether athletes can be selected,” Endo was quoted as saying by Japanese broadcaster NHK on Friday. “We have to make a judgment in various ways depending on the situation then.”

Endo was speaking at a meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Olympics are due to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. The games had been scheduled for this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“If the global coronavirus is not over by (next spring), particularly if the situation does not allow for the selection of athletes, (holding the games) would be quite difficult,” Endo was quoted as saying by the Japanese newspaper Sankei.

Endo is the latest powerful politician to speak out this week about the games, bracing the Japanese public for possible changes and costs.

Tokyo Governor Yurkio Koike said Thursday the games were likely to be downsized and undergo many changes.

Koike spoke on a day when many to Japan’s most powerful newspapers also ran stories, citing unnamed sources, saying the games were likely to face quarantines, few fans and billion of dollars in bills.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and fellow IOC member John Coates, who oversees Tokyo preparations, have been hinting for several weeks about myriad problems.

The IOC is to hold an executive board meeting next Wednesday with Tokyo organizers, who are sure to present many suggestions for scaling back.

The IOC will hope to hold the Olympics in some form, making it at least television ready. Almost 75% of IOC income is from selling broadcast rights.

The IOC on Thursday was in talks with insurers over possible compensation for the postponed Olympics. Games operations director Pierre Ducrey said the “No. 1 problem” is securing the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay.

The IOC has said it is setting aside $650 million to cover potential costs, but it has not made clear how much — if any — will go to Japan.

Estimates in Japan say the postponement will cost $2 billion to $6 billion.

Japanese organizers say they are spending $12.6 billion to run the games, but a national audit says the cost is twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

Tokyo said the games would cost $7.3 billion when it won the bid in 2013.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.