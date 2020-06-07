Former UFC ‘champ-champ’ Conor McGregor announces his retirement... Again

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement on Twitter for the third time in the last four years. McGregor is the first-ever two-division UFC champion in history and is the popular MMA fighter in the world. However, McGregor is ‘notorious’ for announcing retirements, looking at the past. He retired before the second Nate Diaz fight as he had negotiation issues with the UFC. The second ‘retirement’ came last year as he put out another tweet on March 26, saying that he was retiring “from the sport formally known as “mixed martial arts” today.”

Shortly after UFC 250, where Amanda Nunes obliterated Felicia Spencer in the featherweight title bout, McGregor announced his third ‘retirement’ from the sport on Twitter.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” McGregor said on Twitter while post an image of his mother.

McGregor made his comeback to MMA earlier this year when he defeated Donald Cerrone in the first round of UFC 246. If there was any doubt regarding McGregor’s fighting ability in his return then all those concerns were allayed by his performance in the UFC 246 main-event. It took just 40 seconds for ‘The Notorious’ to knock out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his comeback fight. It was an exhibition in striking from McGregor as he showed a wide range of punches and kicks to finish the fight.

The crowd was absolutely electric in the anticipation of the fight. And McGregor did not disappoint them with yet another first-round knockout. Cerrone went for a clinch right at the start and it backfired big time.

First, the knee struck Cowboy’s head and Conor gave him the ‘cold shoulder’. Cowboy was trying to slow down the match-up but he struck three precision shoulder strikes which rattled Cerrone. It was a prelude to the end for Donald.

Conor hit 19 strikes in only 40 seconds as Cerrone failed to recognise what hit him. High kick, jumping knee and a few left hand ‘bombs’ were enough for McGregor to stake his claim in the UFC again.

It was McGregor’s first fight in 15 months and he had promised that he will put on a fighting clinic in Las Vegas. That is exactly what happened as he landed unique shoulder barges, a head kick, jumping knee and his patented left-hand strikes to finish Cerrone.