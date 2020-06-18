Former WWE Universal Champion pulls out of Raw after positive Covid-19 test at Performance Center

It was confirmed recently that a development talent at WWE’s training facility tested positive for Covid-19. WWE confirmed the news and stated that they are going to test all ‘performers and staff, all talent, production crew, and employees who were at the training facility for the virus as a precautionary measure. It was reported that several WWE superstars became skeptical of working on the shows due to the positive test.

Now it has been reported by Fightful Select that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens did not attend the recent WWE RAW taping at the Performance Center in Orlando. It was said that Owens had already told WWE that he would not attend the tapings after a developmental talent had tested positive on Monday Night.

It has also been reported that Owens is not facing any backstage heat due to the incident and the WWE officials were respectful of The Prizefighter’s decision.

WWE released a statement regarding the positive test earlier this week.

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

WWE is one of the only few companies to continue producing live shows even during the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The mayor of Orange County declared that WWE was deemed an “essential business” in Florida, thus allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. There were no fans present during the matches as wrestlers had matches at the performance center. Recently to make up for the lack of crown atmosphere, WWE started putting developmental talents near the ringside to cheer on the wrestlers.